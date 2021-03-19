Buffalo Zoo will be open seven days a week starting March 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's another sign that spring is here — the Buffalo Zoo is expanding its days of operation and will be open to the public seven days a week starting on March 29.
The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors must choose their arrival time but can stay as long as they'd like. Guests can start making reservations now by visiting the Buffalo Zoo website.
The zoo is following all New York State COVID-19 guidelines and has enhanced health and safety measures in place.
Currently, the Buffalo Zoo is operating under its winter schedule — open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.