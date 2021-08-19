Buffalo Zoo welcomes North American river otter 'Mindy'

Mindy came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Miller Park Zoo in Illinois, where she was born and lived for nearly a year and a half.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is home to a new North American river otter named Mindy.

Mindy came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois, where she was born and lived for nearly a year and a half. Mindy has been with the Buffalo Zoo for the past month joining Rascal, the zoo's male otter, in the Otter Creek Habitat.

According to the zoo, breeding is unlikely since Rascal is an older otter, but the pair are already serving as companion animals.

"They are usually chasing and playing with each other in the morning. They tend to sleep in their favorite hollow log during the afternoons," the Buffalo Zoo said in part in a Facebook post.