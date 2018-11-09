BUFFALO, NY--The latest addition to the Buffalo Zoo spends most of its life hanging upside down and sleeping 15 hours a day.

"Flash", the Linne's two-toed sloth is a year old and comes to the Queen City from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio. He'll join the zoo's education department, slowly being introduced into its programs and encounters with the public.

You can see Flash starting this weekend at the Zoo's 11:30 keeper talk located in the grassy area in front of the Elephant House.

