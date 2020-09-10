Buffalo Zoo welcomes 37 Naked Mole Rats

You can find the new naked mole rats in the newly renovated Diversity of Life hallway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is welcoming 37 new members to the zoo family.

The zoo announced on Friday they welcomed a new colony of naked mole rats to Buffalo.

Naked mole rats are one of two mammal species that are eusocial, living in colonies much like bees and ants, with one queen, according to the zoo.

You can find the new naked mole rats in the newly renovated Diversity of Life hallway.

This is good news for the zoo after they announced Wednesday Sampson, the giraffe died on Tuesday.