BUFFALO, N.Y. — He's three weeks old and needs a name.

Buffalo Zoo officials announced a survey Monday asking to find just the right name for its baby rhino.

The baby boy's keepers have made a list of four, but are reaching out to the public pick the final one.

Here are the choices:

Mohan, which means "fascinating, charming and enchanting."

Howie, as a nod to Joe Hauser, Buffalo Zoo Assistant General Curator, who has been instrumental in moving the Buffalo Zoo rhino program forward, resulting in two successful births as a result of artificial insemination.

Raj, short for Rajesh, which means "king."

Ollie, as a nod to Ed Oliver, the Buffalo Bills first round draft pick.

The winning name will be announced at the end of the week.

It's a boy! Baby rhino born at the Buffalo Zoo