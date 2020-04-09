Buffalo Zoo to return to normal hours next week

Prior to returning to normal hours, the zoo had two separate timed visitation sessions per day as well as pre-registration for all guests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced that since reopening in July, they will return to normal zoo hours.

Starting Wednesday, September 9, the zoo will now be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Guests can remain on zoo grounds until 5 p.m.

“While there are still many hurdles to overcome, we are happy to return back to normal operating hours at the Buffalo Zoo,” said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall. “Our peak season is coming to a close, so it made sense to return to our normal hours of operation."

But, starting September 9, the zoo will return to one session per day, but will still require advance ticket registration.