Buffalo Zoo to host adult-only Boo Bash after-hours party

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With fall just around the corner, it's not too early to start thinking about your fall plans. The Buffalo Zoo has announced an adults-only, after-hours party in October.
The Boo Bash on October 8-10 will feature a trail of treats with six cocktail and food tasting stations. The event also includes a DJ and entertainers including magicians and sword swallower. Costumes are encouraged.
Tickets are on sale now a the Buffalo Zoo website for $75 per adult and $40 for designated driver. Tickets include food and drink costs. Space is limited.
Only people over 21 will be allowed into the event. Face masks will be required at indoor spaces.
If looking for a family friendly event, the zoo will be hosting its Trick-or-Treat trail for the entire month of October. More information on the event, visit the zoo's website.