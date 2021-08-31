Buffalo Zoo to host adult-only Boo Bash after-hours party

Tickets are on sale now for $75 and $40 designated driver tickets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With fall just around the corner, it's not too early to start thinking about your fall plans. The Buffalo Zoo has announced an adults-only, after-hours party in October.

The Boo Bash on October 8-10 will feature a trail of treats with six cocktail and food tasting stations. The event also includes a DJ and entertainers including magicians and sword swallower. Costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are on sale now a the Buffalo Zoo website for $75 per adult and $40 for designated driver. Tickets include food and drink costs. Space is limited.

Only people over 21 will be allowed into the event. Face masks will be required at indoor spaces.