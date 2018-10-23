BUFFALO, N.Y. - The time has come to say good-bye to the Buffalo Zoo's elephants.

The Zoo announced Tuesday on their Facebook page that you can say good-bye to Jothi and Surapa at a special farewell party on Saturday, October 27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In August, the Zoo said the elephants will be transferred to the Audubon Zoo located in New Orleans because of an evaluation on the elephants' short and long-term needs.

Zoo officials say you can view the elephants on exhibit, hear a keeper talk, sign a farewell card for the elephants and enjoy a sweet treat during the event.

