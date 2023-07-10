Buffalo Zoo to celebrate 716 Day with special admission price

Due to a donation from the 716 Foundation, admission to the Zoo will $7-$11 depending on ticket type on July 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo will be celebrating 716 Day on Sunday, July 16.

The zoo is partnering with the 716 Foundation to provide those who might not be able to afford to attend the Zoo the opportunity to spend the day at the zoo.

In addition, the Zoo is inviting some special guests on Sunday. Two hundred children from Oishei Children’s Hospital and various other organizations will be visiting the Zoo part of the 716 Foundation ticket fund.

