Buffalo Zoo shows off images of new froglets

The froglets hatched four months ago and are currently just the size of a nickel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You might need to squint at your screen or get your glasses out to see these little babies.

On Tuesday The Buffalo Zoo shared a Facebook post with pictures of their Panamanian golden froglets that hatched back in April.

They are about the size of a nickel and take about 2 years to fully grow. Take a close look at one of the images and you can see just how small these froglets are. There's a fly that's nearly the size of the entire froglets head!