Buffalo Zoo shows off images of new froglets

The froglets hatched four months ago and are currently just the size of a nickel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You might need to squint at your screen or get your glasses out to see these little babies.

On Tuesday The Buffalo Zoo shared a Facebook post with pictures of their Panamanian golden froglets that hatched back in April.

They are about the size of a nickel and take about 2 years to fully grow. Take a close look at one of the images and you can see just how small these froglets are. There's a fly that's nearly the size of the entire froglets head!

Post by BuffaloZoo.

You can see them now that the zoo is open, just make sure you reserve your spot online here. 

