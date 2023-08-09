Buffalo Zoo seeks help in naming lion cubs

The winning names, along with the donors names, being announced on October 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is looking for your help to name two of their new lion cubs.

The baby girl cub will either be named Tina or Asali, which means sweet like honey. Meanwhile, the boy's name is between Briggs or Baahir, which means dazzling and bright.

You can cast your vote in front of the lion habitat exhibit at the Zoo starting Tuesday.

The two other cubs will be named by donors who donated to the Zoo at their annual gala. The winning names, along with the donors names, being announced on October 2.

The lion cubs were born to mother Luska and father Tiberius on June 2 and 3.