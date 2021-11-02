Buffalo Zoo lion humanely euthanized due to declining health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hearts are heavy at the Buffalo Zoo after officials say one of its lions had to be humanely euthanized.
Shona was 19 years old and had deteriorating conditions from changes to her kidneys and liver that could no longer be medically treated.
The African lion came to the zoo from the Como Park Zoo in St. Paul with her sister Acacia and brother Tsavo when they were just about a year old. Acacia passed earlier this year.
Her keepers describe her as very vocal and sassy and loved when they brought her whipped cream. They say she also enjoyed laying in the sun and resting on the bench in her outdoor habitat, even on snowy days.