Buffalo Zoo lion humanely euthanized due to declining health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hearts are heavy at the Buffalo Zoo after officials say one of its lions had to be humanely euthanized.

Shona was 19 years old and had deteriorating conditions from changes to her kidneys and liver that could no longer be medically treated.

The African lion came to the zoo from the Como Park Zoo in St. Paul with her sister Acacia and brother Tsavo when they were just about a year old. Acacia passed earlier this year.