BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo said goodbye to one of its beloved giraffes.

Zoo officials say Agnes' quality of life was in "steep decline" and that she had to be euthanized.

Agnes was 24 years old and spent her whole life at the Buffalo Zoo. She suffered from arthritis and other health issues that did not respond to treatment.

The Giraffe House at the Buffalo Zoo will be closed Thursday and reopen to the public on Friday.