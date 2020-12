Starting Monday, the Buffalo Zoo will be open seven days a week through December 31.

In a Twitter and Facebook post, it says starting Monday, the zoo will be open seven days a week through Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Buffalo Zoo members who visit in December will get complimentary hot chocolate, which is available in the Wild Burger restaurant. Members must show their current valid Membership card.

The Zoo is reminding people to buy tickets ahead of time.