Buffalo Zoo offers safe trick-or-treating option in early October

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it comes to trick-or-treating, there's another option for you next month: You can go to the Buffalo Zoo.

The Buffalo Zoo said it is offering a safe way for kids to dress up and get some treats. On a couple Saturdays, October 3 and 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., the zoo will be setting up trick or treating candy stations for kids all around the exhibits.

This is included in the price of admission.

The zoo says tickets are going fast so if you want to go, then you may want to get on it.