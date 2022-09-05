Buffalo Zoo offering discounted admission on Labor Day

Zoo admission is just $5 for the day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a fun way to close out the summer? One Buffalo attraction is offering a discounted price to attend.

On Labor Day, the Buffalo Zoo is offering admission for $5.

These tickets can be purchased online or in person at the zoo.

This closes out a summer filled with activities at the zoo. Over the summer it hosted 'Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights' which was very popular and was extended for two more weeks to end on Aug. 21.

The zoo is also getting ready for its fall events. 'Celebrate Halloween at the Zoo' is returning. This event includes the trick or treat trail, seasonal animal appearances, as well as character appearances in the park.

The family-friendly Halloween event runs every weekend in October through Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $29.95 adult non-member, $25.95 senior non-member, and $25.95 child non-member. Members can get tickets for $15.