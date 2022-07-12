Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Aquarium offering discounted admission on Saturday for '716 Day'

"716 Day" is Saturday, July 16!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "716 Day" is almost here and to celebrate, the Buffalo Zoo and the Aquarium of Niagara both announced special discounts.

In honor of 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo will be offering a special admission price of $7.16 on Saturday, July 16. The zoo will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For anyone who wants to skip the line, tickets can be purchased online here.

On Saturday, the Aquarium of Niagara will be offering $7.16 off regular admission prices when guests book their tickets online. No coupon or promo code is needed for the promotion; however, the aquarium notes that tickets must be purchased online. Walk-up tickets will not be included in the promotion.

Under this promotion, tickets will be $12.79 for adults, $10.79 for seniors and $7.79 for children between 3 and 12 years old. Infants 2 years old and younger can get in for free.