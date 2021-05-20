Buffalo Zoo names lion cubs

The boy and girl cubs are named Khari and Zahra.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Thursday the names of their two new lion cubs.

The boy and girl cubs are named Khari and Zahra.

The Zoo held a naming fundraiser for the cubs by letting the public vote after donating a $1. Khari, which means 'king-like" in Swahili, received 957 votes, and Zahra, which means "flower" received 696 votes.

Now that the cubs have their names, they will be greeting zoo goers starting Thursday. They will be out with their mother Lusaka in the lion habitat starting at 10am.

It's not guaranteed that you will see the cubs, as they become familiar with their new outdoor quarters.