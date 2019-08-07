BUFFALO, N.Y. — He's three weeks old and he now has a name: Mohan!

Buffalo Zoo officials turned to the public to find just the right name for its baby rhino.

The baby boy's keepers made a list of four, but reached out to the public to pick the final one.

Here were the choices:

Mohan, which means "fascinating, charming and enchanting."

Howie, as a nod to Joe Hauser, Buffalo Zoo Assistant General Curator, who has been instrumental in moving the Buffalo Zoo rhino program forward, resulting in two successful births as a result of artificial insemination.

Raj, short for Rajesh, which means "king."

Ollie, as a nod to Ed Oliver, the Buffalo Bills first round draft pick.

After several days of voting the winner was Mohan!

