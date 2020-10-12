Buffalo Zoo loses $4 million in revenue during COVID pandemic

The zoo's CEO and president says the zoo may not recover for at least three years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a trend all too familiar this year with businesses feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.

That also includes nonprofits such as the Buffalo Zoo, which lost $4 million in revenue.

As a result, officials at the zoo say they may not be able to recover financially for at least three years.

The zoo has been an icon in Western New York since it first opened 145 years ago.

The Buffalo Zoo's president and CEO, Norah Fletchall, says that loss in revenue is the largest economic hit the zoo has ever taken.

Fletchall says 20 percent of the zoo's funding comes from the City of Buffalo, Erie County and the state.

The other 80 percent is what the zoo raises on its own through attendance, membership, events and donations.

However, the zoo has suffered a huge loss this year in having to close during its busiest months and now only being open at limited capacity.

2 On Your Side asked Fletchall if that means there's a possibility the zoo would ever have to close.

"We are doing everything we can to avoid that. That's why we have going out with our annual appeal, like we do every year, to ask for people's help. But I will tell you, this is the most challenging time in the zoo's history that we are aware of," Fletchall said. "So certainly while we're not closing, we are doing everything we can to make ensure a future for the largest cultural attraction in Western New York."

The Buffalo Zoo isn't alone.

Fletchall says zoos and aquariums across the country have been struggling all year with their revenue.

"Certainly we ask for support of the Buffalo Zoo and our local, cultural organizations but we also ask that people not forget the other zoos and aquariums in this country that are doing the best they can to navigate through these tough times," she said. "We're curtailing our expenses as much as we can but our fixed costs are high. I can't furlough the animals so I've got to have staff here to take care of them."

The zoo is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be open every day from December 18 to January 3.