Buffalo Zoo kicks off 'Run with the Rhinos'

Virtual 5K event starts today, August 18 and runs through August 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a way to not only stay in shape, but help out a great cause, the Buffalo Zoo has got you covered.

Starting August 18, the zoo is kicking off the first annual 'Run for the Rhinos' virtual 5K to help fund the Sumatran Rhino Rescue. The rescue is a groundbreaking approach bringing together local experts, conservation organizations and the government of Indonesia working to save the Sumatran rhino from extinction.

You can run on your own or create a team. All who register will get a Pasteurized Tees t-shirt that can be either picked up or mailed. The first 500 to sign up will also get a Run for Rhinos pennant courtesy of Oxford Pennant.

Packet pick up and in-person race sign up will be held as follows:

August 22 @ Buffalo Zoo - near Front Entrance & Delaware Park - Cup & Cone; 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

August 23 @ Buffalo Zoo - near Front Entrance & Delaware Park – Cup & Cone; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

August 28 @ Buffalo Zoo - near Front Entrance & Delaware Park – Cup & Cone; 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

September 4 @ Buffalo Zoo - near Front Entrance & Delaware Park – Cup & Cone; 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

September 11 & 12 – location and time TBA