Buffalo Zoo hosting job fair for seasonal positions

The Buffalo Zoo is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 25 for seasonal, part-time positions.
Credit: The Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you love animals and are looking for a job this summer, the Buffalo Zoo is hiring. 

Here are list of jobs available:

  • Summer Camp Counselors (18 years and older) – $14.20/hour
  • Education Assistant (16 years and older) – $14.20/hour
  • Guest Experience Associate – $14.20/hour
  • Clean Team Associate – $15.00/hour
  • Gift Shop Associate – $15.00/hour
  • Food Service Associate – $15.00/hour

The job fair runs from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Those interested in attending may park in the main parking lot located at the corner of Parkside Avenue and Jewett Parkway. Candidates should follow Delaware Park Ring Road to gate 9 to enter at the Zoofari Courtyard to check in. You do not need to pre-register. 

If hired, here are some of the perks you may be able to enjoy:

  • Up to two (2) free family passes to the Zoo annually
  • Food service and gift shop discounts
  • Discounted or free tickets to select Zoo events
  • Buffalo Zoo merchandise
  • Accrued sick time
  • Flexible scheduling
  • Pay rate increases based on performance and years of service

For more information, you can check out the zoo's job page: https://buffalozoo.org/about/#careers or call them at 716-837-3900 if you have any questions. 

