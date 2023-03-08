Buffalo Zoo hosting job fair for seasonal positions

The Buffalo Zoo is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 25 for seasonal, part-time positions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you love animals and are looking for a job this summer, the Buffalo Zoo is hiring.

Here are list of jobs available:

Summer Camp Counselors (18 years and older) – $14.20/hour

Education Assistant (16 years and older) – $14.20/hour

Guest Experience Associate – $14.20/hour

Clean Team Associate – $15.00/hour

Gift Shop Associate – $15.00/hour

Food Service Associate – $15.00/hour

The job fair runs from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Those interested in attending may park in the main parking lot located at the corner of Parkside Avenue and Jewett Parkway. Candidates should follow Delaware Park Ring Road to gate 9 to enter at the Zoofari Courtyard to check in. You do not need to pre-register.

If hired, here are some of the perks you may be able to enjoy:

Up to two (2) free family passes to the Zoo annually

Food service and gift shop discounts

Discounted or free tickets to select Zoo events

Buffalo Zoo merchandise

Accrued sick time

Flexible scheduling

Pay rate increases based on performance and years of service

For more information, you can check out the zoo's job page: https://buffalozoo.org/about/#careers or call them at 716-837-3900 if you have any questions.