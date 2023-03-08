Buffalo Zoo hosting job fair for seasonal positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you love animals and are looking for a job this summer, the Buffalo Zoo is hiring.
The Buffalo Zoo is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 25 for seasonal, part-time positions.
Here are list of jobs available:
- Summer Camp Counselors (18 years and older) – $14.20/hour
- Education Assistant (16 years and older) – $14.20/hour
- Guest Experience Associate – $14.20/hour
- Clean Team Associate – $15.00/hour
- Gift Shop Associate – $15.00/hour
- Food Service Associate – $15.00/hour
The job fair runs from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Those interested in attending may park in the main parking lot located at the corner of Parkside Avenue and Jewett Parkway. Candidates should follow Delaware Park Ring Road to gate 9 to enter at the Zoofari Courtyard to check in. You do not need to pre-register.
If hired, here are some of the perks you may be able to enjoy:
- Up to two (2) free family passes to the Zoo annually
- Food service and gift shop discounts
- Discounted or free tickets to select Zoo events
- Buffalo Zoo merchandise
- Accrued sick time
- Flexible scheduling
- Pay rate increases based on performance and years of service
For more information, you can check out the zoo's job page: https://buffalozoo.org/about/#careers or call them at 716-837-3900 if you have any questions.
