Buffalo Zoo gorilla Amari receives clean bill of health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo on Wednesday provided a social media update about a checkup for its 9-year-old gorilla, Amari.

She got a full physical earlier this week, and it included a cardiac exam, something they noted is important for gorillas as they get older.

The zoo says cardiac disease is very common in great apes. The zoo is even working with an organization called The Great Ape Heart Project, and it focused on learning more about heart problems in all great apes.

The good news is, Amari's heart is in great shape.

She passed her physical with flying colors and is now back with the rest of pals in the gorilla habitat.