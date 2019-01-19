BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather isn't the only thing hampering plans around town. The Buffalo Zoo was closed Saturday due to a power outage.

The Zoo will also be closed Sunday as they recover from the winter storm and the power outage.

National Grid's outage map showed the Parkside neighborhood in North Buffalo as being hit by the outage Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Common Council Member Council Member Joel P. Feroleto tweeted that the North Buffalo Community Center at 203 Sanders Road was open as a warming station for any Parkside-area residents who lacked power.

Other warming centers that are open in Buffalo include: Harbor House, 241 Genesee St.; St. Luke's, 325 Walden Ave.; and William-Emslie YMCA, 585 William St.

Nearby, Buffalo police and fire crews were on the scene at Amherst and Greenfield Streets for smoke coming from a manhole cover. Numerous traffic signals remain out in the Parkside area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.