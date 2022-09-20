Buffalo Zoo closing for a day to give staff time to rest following accreditation

The Buffalo Zoo shared it will be closed to give the staff time to rest following accreditation by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you wanted to visit the Buffalo Zoo on Wednesday, you'll have to change your plans.

On Tuesday, the Zoo shared on social media that to celebrate the recent successes of the staff, they are closing to give them more time to rest.

The Zoo is celebrating because of its recent accreditation by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Zoo said earlier this month on its Facebook page that "being accredited by the AZA offers assurance that guests are visiting and supporting a facility that provides excellent care for animals, a great experience for the guest, and a better future for all living things."

It first received accreditation in 1981, and has maintained it every five years since.

Ten other zoos across the country also were granted continuing accreditation.