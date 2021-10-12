Buffalo Zoo cancels Zoo Lights for a day, citing high winds

Tickets purchased for Saturday night will be honored on any other night during the Zoo Lights this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like so many other events planned for Saturday, the Buffalo Zoo announced that Zoo Lights has been canceled for the day.

The announcement follows a bundle of cancellations announced Friday, including the Santa Land event at Chestnut Ridge Park. That announcement was made in a tweet by the Erie County Park's Department on Friday morning, with a high wind warning in effect and peak gusts of 65-70 mph expected.

The popular holiday outing was making a return this year as a drive-through event after not taking place last year due to the COVID pandemic.

“With the potential for high winds and the damage they can cause it’s not prudent to have people outside in the park where injury could happen in an instant. This will be a wide-impact storm, so we are concerned not only with the safety of the people who would be at Chestnut Ridge but also those driving to get there through worsening weather,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Drive Thru in Hamburg also canceled for the day.

The second night of the "Shine A Light On Hunger Food Drive" was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but has now been rescheduled for Sunday. Non-perishable food items will still be collected through contactless food drive at the Festival of Lights on Friday. Volunteers and Amazon workers will collect the food items from your car when you get to the gate.

People who purchased tickets for Saturday should check their email for more information.