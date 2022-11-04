Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals

On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals.

On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently.

Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called that remarkable considering that Kev suffered from severe medical challenges including missing a kidney. His long life was credited to the care he received from his keepers.

Kev had been at the zoo since he was four months old. Kev didn't have any offspring.

The zoo said he was often seen chilling in the shade on sunny days and he loved his big soft bed.

Vladimir lived to 32 year old. He came to the Buffalo Zoo in 1991 and lived with his mate Czari. Over 25 years the two has 15 offspring and fostered one in an egg swap from Detroit. Vladimir was affectionately called "Vlad the Dad."

The zoo said Vladimir inspired many people to care about vultures.

"He had a sweet, inquisitive expression and loved to take baths and eat beef ribs," the Facebook post read.