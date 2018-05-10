BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're hoping to get the early bird pricing for this year's Turkey Trot, you better hurry.

The YMCA says early bird pricing for the annual Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot ends October 12.

This is the 123rd year for the race. The Thanksgiving Day race begins on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo and ends at the Buffalo Convention Center. Registrations are capped at 14,000.

The entry fee is $36 dollars but will go up to $41 dollar on 10/12.

Registration will remain open until it's all sold out. For more information on how to register, click here.

