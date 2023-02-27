Black History Month: Buffalo woman showcasing Black & Brown-owned businesses in WNY

Shantelle Patton created and constantly updates her directory on her spare time. This is not her full-time job. Right now, nearly 500 businesses are a part of it.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is making a push to showcase Black and Brown-owned businesses in Western New York.

Shantelle Patton created "That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory" back in 2018. She wanted to help consumers and other business owners locate Black and Brown-owned businesses through a directory.

There's an online directory and a physical book. Her first edition had 150 businesses. Today, it features nearly 500.

Her directory gives free exposures and help grow businesses. She said most minority owned businesses fail within the first five years. It's usually one of two reasons, lack of exposure or lack of capital.

While Patton can't provide money to keep them running, she has a network and has a platform that she can put in front of new audiences.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our community. They create jobs they create opportunities. I have to live here so why not contribute to their businesses that are here to support our community are supported," Patton said.

That's what keep Patton motivated to do this, year after year.

Patton created and constantly updates her directory on her spare time. This is not her full-time job. She said she spends an average of 40 hours a week doing things like making TikTok videos and emailing business owners.

Her database helps to amplify minority-owned businesses that may have been previously overlooked. She is hoping to grow her database into Toronto. She also hopes that people will continue to support Black and Brown-owned businesses.