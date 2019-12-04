BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman we’ll call Jane knows exactly where her car is. It’s in her driveway and that’s the problem.

On April 1st, Jane says she was approached by workers getting ready to do some work for Verizon right outside her home.

“They said we’re gonna be working on a cable in the street that has been getting water in it because the casing cracked and that’s when they told me that I would have to park my car on the street,” says Jane.

That wasn’t going to work for Jane. She was afraid of possibly getting a parking ticket or maybe her car being towed. And she feared about what might happen to her car if it wasn’t safely in her driveway. So, Jane left the car where it was.

But the result of the construction work was a large hole at the mouth of Janes Driveway, cutting off the one path she had to get her car out. Since then, she’s had to rely on family members ferrying her to get just basic errands, like groceries.

At our invitation, Lovejoy Common Council Member Richard Fontana came to the site to have a look Thursday night.

“They dug a pit in front of her house. I guess she’s concerned about being able to access her vehicle. So, we’re going to see if we can get her vehicle accessible for her,” says Fontana.

2 On Your Side called Verizon to find out when the work might be finished. A company representative says he’d get back with us soon.