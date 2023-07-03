Buffalo woman, Rhondesia Belton killed in concert stampede in Rochester

Rhondesia Belton was a City of Buffalo employee. The mayor says her co-workers and family are hurting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rhondesia Belton was in the crowd at the Main Street Armory in Rochester where the GloRilla concert was held on Sunday night.

During the show, concertgoers rushed to the doors after what many thought they heard gunshots fired.

During a stampede, police say two women, one from Rochester and Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo were trampled to death.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said she was a new worker in the city's traffic violations office. He said her co-workers were devastated when they learned of her sudden death. They will be offered counsel.

The mayor spoke with Belton's mother. "Obviously, she's hurting this is very painful to her and I have offered to provide whatever city assistance to her that the family needs."

"You don't expect, when you go to a concert, to not come home, you don't expect to get trampled you don't expect to get killed," Brown said.

While there is still no evidence that gunshots were fired, the crowd was large and the safety measures will be reviewed according to the mayor of Rochester.

I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023

The concert featured GloRilla and Finesse2tymes.

Ikeya Hayes was there and told a reporter, "My life was over, I was watching my life flash before my eyes and I still didn't know what was going on, so it's like not only am I on the ground scared, and praying, but you gotta get up if you just stand here they are going to keep running you over so you gotta get up."