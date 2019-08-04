BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Amber Lewis, 30, made the plea Friday before Judge Kevin J. Keane in Buffalo City Court.

Lewis had been charged in connection to an January 13 incident, when her dog, a pit bull, attacked a 13-month-old girl inside a home on Watson Street. The girl suffered injures to her head, face and stomach and was hospitalized.

Lewis faces up to one year in jail. She's scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

