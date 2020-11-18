Buffalo woman pleads guilty in 2019 crash that killed pedestrian

The incident happened on December 7, 2019 on Military Road near Skillen Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Buffalo woman faces up to seven years in prison for striking and killing a pedestrian back in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Tiffany Allen, was under the influence of alcohol when she hit Jeffrey Chilson, 51.

Chilson was hit while walking on Military Road near Skillen Street shortly after 10 p.m. on December 7, 2019. He later died at ECMC from injuries he suffered that night.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of second degree manslaughter, a class D felony.