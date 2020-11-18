Buffalo woman pleads guilty in 2019 crash that killed pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Buffalo woman faces up to seven years in prison for striking and killing a pedestrian back in 2019.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Tiffany Allen, was under the influence of alcohol when she hit Jeffrey Chilson, 51.
Chilson was hit while walking on Military Road near Skillen Street shortly after 10 p.m. on December 7, 2019. He later died at ECMC from injuries he suffered that night.
Allen pleaded guilty to one count of second degree manslaughter, a class D felony.
She remains free on bail until State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns hands down his sentence in January.