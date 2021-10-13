Buffalo woman helping other women achieve happiness

Peggy Sullivan to launch new book called 'Happiness is Your Responsibility' at free event on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What is the secret to happiness?

A Western New York woman has some tips to finding happiness post-pandemic in her new book, "Happiness is Your Responsibility."

Peggy Sullivan is a women's leadership speaker and the President and Founder of the SheCAN! Network, a non-profit group here in Western New York that helps women with personal and professional development, as well as health and wellness. She writes about happiness being a conscious choice and how simple it is to achieve.

"Anything pumpkin spice makes me happy, or lighting a candle makes me happy," Sullivan said. "Once you can learn to let a little bit in, its like this germ that grows inside of you. I've seen it with so many people and it starts with just small things."

Peggy's free book launch party is Thursday, October 14 at 6 p.m. at the Innovation Center: 640 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203.

We are so excited for @peggysullivanspeaker #BookLaunch for “Happiness is your Responsibility” THIS Thursday💟 Sign up... Posted by The She CAN Network on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres and women vendors, a silent auction with items from Scherer's Jewelers, as well as a screening of the motivational animation, “Walter and the Butterfly” narrated by Sullivan herself.

A speaker panel of influential women from Western New York will also be present, including Naila Ansari (The Movement of Joy), Tamara L. McMillian (McMillian Empowerment Enterprise), Kate Measer (WGRZ Channel 2 News), Kate Glaser (Make-a-Wish), and Annette Pinder (Buffalo Healthy Living).

All proceeds from the book sales will benefit the women's nonprofit organization, SheCAN!.