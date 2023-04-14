Buffalo woman giving back to East Buffalo with new personal challenge

The Buffalo pastor is well known for her countless roles in the East Buffalo community and beyond.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One month from Friday marks one year since the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue, and one Buffalo woman is still trying to make a difference in East Buffalo and surrounding areas.

Joyce Badger is well known for her countless roles in the East Buffalo community and beyond. She is a friend, a mother and a pastor's wife, but for her, the most important roles she plays are the ones where she helps other people.

Her dedication to the community can be seen in different organizations and events she devotes her time to. This includes her church, the Bethesda Full Gospel Church in Buffalo.

Every year, with the help of her church and others, she hosts back-to-school drives and food giveaways. She gives out money, winter coats and new furniture to help those in need.

But this year, because Buffalo has seen a lot through the past few months, she wanted to challenge herself and others to do more.

Through her "Who Can I Bless 2023 Challenge," she finds little ways to lift spirts and encourages others to do the same.

"Life is worth living because you give. Life is worth living because you bless other people. So why do I do it? It gives me so much joy. I gives me so much peace. To know my part that I am helping somebody. You never know what life you are going to touch. You never know at that point of time what somebody is going through," Badger said.

Badger doesn't see herself slowing down anytime soon.