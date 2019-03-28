BUFFALO, N.Y. — Those who know Tammy Lewenicht describe her as strong.

A single mom, a hard worker, and, since August, a woman fighting stage three sarcoma -- a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

"I found out three months after my mom passed away and a year before that my father just passed away," Lewenicht said.

Her first concern was not being able to care for her 6-year-old daughter Genevieve.

Lewenicht added, "My brother has been there to do all of that. He has taken my place and if I didn't have him, I would be lost."

The diagnosis also brought her closer to her cousins, Darlene Schneck and Kathy Tabor.

"We weren't that really close, tight type of cousin, but when your family is in need, your family is in need," Schneck said.

The two are planning a benefit for Lewenicht for Sunday. The event will take place at the Ironworkers Banquet Hall in West Seneca from 2 to 6 p.m.

The organizers said the response has been overwhelming.

Tabor said, "Buffalo ... they come all out. They just give so big and so generous. It's just unbelievable."

Lewenicht told 2 On Your Side, "At the end of the day, it's my daughter. Just knowing maybe I will survive, maybe I won't. Not being there for her."

Lewenicht knows she has a long road ahead of her, but she's not walking it alone.

