Buffalo woman earns third Guinness World Record

If you thought you were flexible, wait until you meet Shemika Charles-Campbell.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shemika Charles-Campbell isn't a household name in Western New York, but after her latest feat, she might as well become one. Last week she earned her third world record with her skills in the popular party activity: limbo.

While appearing on ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," she broke the record for the furthest distance limboing under a car, setting it at 12-feet, 3 inches.

Charles-Campbell's first world record came in 2010, when she became the lowest limbo dancer in the world by going under a bar just 8.5 inches high. In 2016, she won the world record for farthest distance to limbo under 12 inches while competing in Beijing, China.

Charles-Campbell lives in Buffalo, but was born in Trinidad & Tobago, where limbo originated. She says she's lucky to be able to earn this record for both places, which she calls home.

"Buffalo has been so amazing to me," said Charles-Campbell. "I want to say thank you to all of my supporters because that's where it all started."

Charles-Campbell says the next record she wants to attempt involves doing the limbo backwards.