Buffalo woman charged for allegedly pepper spraying medical employee over face mask issue

The Erie County DA's office says Deshawna Taylor allegedly pepper sprayed the employee after being asked to comply with office's mask requirement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly pepper spraying a health care employee in the presence of a child.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Deshawna Taylor, 27, entered a Main Street medical office the afternoon of August 31. After being asked to comply with the office's mask requirement, Taylor allegedly pulled out the spray and used it against the worker.

In addition to the assault charge, Taylor is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a noxious material. She was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Sunday morning and was released on her own recognizance.