Buffalo woman awarded $4.5 million in Child Victims Act case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorney's office representing a Buffalo woman has announced she has been awarded $4.5 million under Child Victims Act case.

The Buffalo woman was awarded the money for abuse she endured when she was a child between the ages of 13 and 15 while she was a member of the White Rock Missionary Baptist Church, according to Chiacchia & Fleming, the law firm that represented the woman.

Head Pastor, Ivery Daniels is accused of abusing the victim. Daniels died in 2020, so the lawsuit was brought against the church and Daniels' estate. Daniels served as the pastor at the White Rock Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years.