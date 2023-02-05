Buffalo woman awarded $100 million in damages from the Child Victims Act

Buffalo attorney Robert Corp obtained a hefty verdict for his client. She was a victim of childhood sexual abuse and filed a lawsuit under the Child Victims Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local woman has won $100 million under the Child Victims Act.

"She needed her dignity back; she wanted to be vindicated by her community; no amount of money could ever pay for or compensate for what she's lost by having her adolescence and young adult years ripped from her," says Jr. Partner Robert Corp.

He's an attorney at Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria. They've been fighting this case for nearly five years. On Monday, the jury finally has a verdict.

"This verdict was about what's taken from my client; no amount of money could be too much," Corp says.

The verdict believes to be the largest in New York state for a lawsuit filed under the Child Victims Act. Crime Data indicates roughly 13 children out of every 1,000 are abused or mistreated. Corp's client was about 12 years old when the abuse started. Today she's 26.

"The community will not stand for this type of behavior," Corp says.

She filed her suit under New York's 2019 Child Victims Act. It opened the window for one year to past victims of child sexual abuse. This allows them to file civil suits and speak out in front of a judge. Corp wants to use this case as an example to abusers and institutions.

"These are the repercussions if you molest a child in Erie County or New York State. I think it also sends a message to institutions throughout the state they need to be proactive about making sure there aren't child abusers within their ranks," Corp says.

The jury verdict makes up $30 million for past damages, $20 million for future damages, and $50 million for punitive damages.