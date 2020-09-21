Buffalo woman arraigned on vandalism charges for weekend incident in Niagara Square

Sarah Harvey, 31, of Buffalo charged with criminal mischief and other charges for damage done to the McKinley Monument over the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is free on her own recognizance after being arraigned on charges related to vandalism in Niagara Square over the weekend.

Sarah Harvey, 31, is charged with criminal mischief, making graffiti and and possession of graffiti instruments. She is accused of spreading red paint over the McKinley Monument. She is also charged with being in a city park after hours.

Police say they damage took place around 11 PM Friday night.

If convicted of all the charges, Harvey could face a maximum of seven years behind bars.