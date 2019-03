BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Grand Hotel, formerly known as the Adam's Mark Hotel, will be hosting Buffalo Whiskey Riot on Saturday.

There will be more than 150 different whiskies to try, as well as people who will help you learn more about them.

Tickets range from $45 for general admission to $100 for VIP admission.

The event begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

