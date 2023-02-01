Buffalo VA Med Center pushes through Christmas weekend blizzard

Staffers step up to keep the holiday spirit alive amidst the storm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Medical Center here in Buffalo has the duty of treating those who have served in the military but during the killer storm, it was also a lifeline for stranded people with children. Administrators proudly say the staff pitched to keep the holiday spirit alive for all those who were stuck at the center.

Managers and staff at the VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue pre-planned knowing some staffers might have to hold down the holiday fort on a stormy Christmas weekend. They had an inpatient hospital census of 70 and some from outpatient clinics which took place on the morning of Friday, December 23rd had to stay as well.

But as the weather got worse UB police at the nearby South Campus brought in more people for shelter after rescuing those stranded in their cars in the area.

The Center's Associate Director Royce Calhoun told 2 on Your Side that "As nightfall hit, we probably had the first night about 30 people that were stranded in their vehicles come to us that we sheltered in place. And then throughout the three or four days - we probably peaked at about 50 people."

He added "We had maybe one or two that were showing some signs of frostbite or they may not have had their medications. So our pharmacy department team worked tremendously to get them all that they needed. Our nutrition and food service - cannot say enough."

Fortunately, with a well-stocked 30-day supply of food and medicine, support staffers helped the health professionals even provide holiday meals and even a special gift for stressed-out parents. Calhoun explains "We're sheltering them in a large space and trying to keep kids in a small area just doesn't always work out well. So the trust that we gained with our visitors and them with us - we allowed the Moms and Dads to sleep. We took the kids around our building and let them run around and burn off some energy."