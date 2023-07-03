Buffalo Urban League will 'continue to fight' amid affirmative action ruling

Following last week's SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action, the Urban League remains committed to the advancement of the youth in their programs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Supreme Court recently struck down affirmative action, ruling that the practice violated the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the decision “sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes.”

Buffalo Urban League CEO Thomas Beauford Jr. called the ruling "a setback for the United States." The Urban League is a non-profit social services organization with a mission to empower "African Americans, other minorities, and disadvantaged individuals to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights."

Beauford told 2 On Your Side that affirmative action has helped provide opportunities to historically excluded groups since it was enacted in the 1960s.

"Removing affirmative action now leaves students without a tool that helped them fight for equity in the admissions process," Beauford said.

"There are still certain factors that can be brought into account outside of race. But affirmative action looked at the sins of this nation, especially this long-term institutional discrimination, and tried to give some equal footing," he added.

Within days of the historic ruling, civil rights advocacy groups began to challenge the practice of legacy admissions by colleges and universities. Beauford warns that when considering legacy admissions, a person must consider who will benefit.

"If legacy admissions are a factor that’s helpful to individuals, you must consider the legacy of discrimination in this country in this nation and why that would mean that other individuals, black and brown and other marginalized individuals, would now be denied that opportunity on a similar basis," he said.

The league is working with its affiliates and other civil rights groups to ensure "that other institutions don't take this decision as a cue to start to remove some of the DEI (diversity equity inclusion) initiatives that currently exist," according to Beauford, who calls that a real danger.

Beauford pledged, "The Buffalo Urban League will continue to fight. We will continue to look for every opportunity available for individuals who have been discriminated against, marginalized, faced institutional and historical challenges."