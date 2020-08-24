Buffalo Urban League selects Beauford as new president and CEO

Thomas Beauford, Jr. was selected unanimously by the Buffalo Urban League Board of Directors. He begins his new post August 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Urban League has a new president and CEO.

Thomas Beauford, Jr. was selected unanimously by the Buffalo Urban League Board of Directors. He begins his new post August 31.

Prior to his appointment to the Buffalo Urban League, Beauford worked at M&T Bank as Vice President in the Risk Management and Regulatory Affairs Division.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am excited for the opportunity to welcome Thomas Beauford as the new President and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League,” said Steve Finch, Board Chair and Co-Chair of the Search Committee. “We are looking forward to his leadership in the coming years, and are excited to see what the future holds for the work of the League under his direction.”

“Thomas Beauford brings significant experience and deep appreciation for the critically important work of the Buffalo Urban League,” said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President/CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and Co-Chair of the Search Committee. “He is a welcomed addition to the leadership of our non-profit sector.”