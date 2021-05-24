City, state, and federal leaders joined the virtual summit to talk about education in the pandemic and after.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of leaders in education in New York State participated in an Urban League Summit On Black Education: The Urgency of Now via zoom.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer participated highlighting funding available for schools.

It's no secret the pandemic highlighted flaws "The disruption in learning has led to learning loss social and mental distress," Schumer said. "The school boards will not only get money to get the schools opened fully starting in September, but now they are going to get money for summer school and after-school."

New York State Education Board of Regents Chancellor wants all school districts to adopt diversity and inclusion policies. "Take creative steps to enhance the level of socio-economic and racial diversity in district schools, even if the population is homogenous," said Dr. Lester Young. "If the pandemic has taught us anything it has taught us the importance of ensuring that families and communities are fully engaged in the educational process."

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash pointed to acute challenges, including poverty that has hurt student learning.

"Gun violence is up 140% in the first two months of this year, gang violence is out of control at this time and we have 40-to-53 gangs with over 1,000 members," he said.

The president of the National Urban League chimed in for a few minutes to address the educators. Marc Morial said when it comes to education "our mission, our work, our passion is always about closing the academic achievement gap."