Buffalo unveils new 'PAWS Truck'

Funds to purchase the 'PAWS Truck' were raised through the efforts of the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Organization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dogs and cats looking for their furever families will now be able to travel in style and comfort thanks to a new mobile pet adoption vehicle.

City of Buffalo officials unveiled the new 'PAWS Truck' Friday morning. Funds were raised for the specially-modified Ford 450 box truck through the efforts of the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter (FCBAS).

“Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter began informally almost 15 years ago with the goal of raising funds on a case by case basis for animals in need. The hard work of our volunteers and the generosity of the Western New York community has taken us farther than we ever imagined. We are proud to be able to purchase and donate this truck to allow our adoptable animals and volunteers to be transported safely and comfortably,” said Kerry Neaf, FCBAS president.

The truck carries 12 cages and eight pet carriers, as well as four display pens, allowing potential adopters to view homeless pets from outside the vehicle.

“This is a top-of-the-line mobile adoption vehicle that will allow us to really show off our adoptable animals to the community,” said Kelly McCartney, director of the city’s animal shelter. “I thank the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter (FCBAS) for their incredible efforts, along with the Community’s support and generosity that made this possible.”

The outside of the vehicle showcases photos of animal shelter alumni who have been adopted including Phoenix, the jack russell terrier who was shot and set on fire as puppy back in 2012. Phoenix is now living the good life as a beloved pet and therapy dog. Buffalo photographer Luke Copping donated his time and talents to hold photo shoots for the four dogs and two cats featured on the truck.

The PAWS Truck will make its first public appearance at this Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade along Delaware Avenue.

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter on Oak Street has now reopened to the public.

Walk-in hours are:

Monday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Appointments for Meet and Greets are still required, as well as adoptions. You can schedule an appointment by calling 851-5095. Information on animals available for adoption and to get pre-approval to adopt can be found here.