BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued a driving ban for the city on Wednesday night as a state of emergency was declared. It expired at 7 a.m. and is now listed as an advisory.

The mayor told 2 On Your Side that he declared the ban because the weather conditions deteriorated quickly and that it may be extended even longer.

The mayor also told residents if they live on a residential side street close to a main street that allowed for parking they would allow for no meter charge.

Residents were cautioned of hazardous conditions created by lake-effect snow, frigid temperatures, high winds and blowing and drifting snow.

With the ban, citizens are prohibited from any unnecessary driving in the city until the notice is lifted.