Buffalo Transit Police officers report for duty at Super Bowl LV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Transit Police officers and their loyal K-9s are reporting for duty far from home this weekend.

The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport shared Friday that Officers Christie Clifford and Mario Capozzi are in Tampa this weekend to assist with security for Super Bowl LV.

The officers are joined by their K-9s, Harvey and Dok, as part of 50 teams of K-9 police working in or around the stadium this weekend.

Hi 👋 from #TampaBayLV!@tapd1404 officers Christie Clifford and Mario Capozzi along with K9’s Harvey and Dok are in Tampa working security detail for #SuperBowlLV! pic.twitter.com/He9sHSG9Ry — Buffalo Airport (@BUFAirport) February 5, 2021

