BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to curb gun violence, a group called Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S is organizing two toy gun exchanges this week.

Here's how it works: Children can exchange their toy guns for other, non-violent items such as sports balls. The goal is to teach children in Buffalo that even toy guns could pave a path to violence as they grow up.

The first toy gun exchange will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Masten Boys and Girls Club at 397 Northland Avenue.

The second exchange will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Delavan Grider Community Center at 877 East Delavan Avenue.

Community leaders, police officers, and public officials are expected to be in attendance at both events.

